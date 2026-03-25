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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh Out March 25 Against Wizards (Rest)

Brice Sensabaugh (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Wizards on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Sensabaugh put up 24 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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