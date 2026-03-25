Brice Sensabaugh Out March 25 Against Wizards (Rest)

In his most recent game, a 143-127 loss to the Raptors on March 23, Sensabaugh put up 24 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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