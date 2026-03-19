Brice Sensabaugh Out March 19 Against Bucks (Illness)

Sensabaugh put up 41 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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