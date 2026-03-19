FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh Out March 19 Against Bucks (Illness)

Brice Sensabaugh (Illness) is out for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

Sensabaugh put up 41 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News