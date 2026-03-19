Brice Sensabaugh Out March 19 Against Bucks (Illness)
Brice Sensabaugh (Illness) is out for the upcoming game against the Bucks on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Bucks are favored by 6 with a total of 229.5.
What It Means
Sensabaugh put up 41 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in his last action, a 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves on March 18. Sensabaugh is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.