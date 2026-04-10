Brice Sensabaugh Out April 10 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Last time out on April 7, Sensabaugh put up 18 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 156-137 loss to the Pelicans. Sensabaugh paces his squad in points per contest (14.9), and averages 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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