FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh Out April 10 Against Grizzlies (Rest)

Brice Sensabaugh (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Grizzlies on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Sensabaugh put up 18 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 156-137 loss to the Pelicans. Sensabaugh paces his squad in points per contest (14.9), and averages 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Utah JazzRecent Utah Jazz Player News

View All Utah Jazz Player News