Brandon Williams Questionable April 7 Against Clippers (Illness)
Brandon Williams (Illness) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Clippers on Tuesday, April 7. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Clippers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 237.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 5, Williams posted 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 134-128 win over the Lakers. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.