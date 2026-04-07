Brandon Williams Questionable April 7 Against Clippers (Illness)

In his last game on April 5, Williams posted 13 points, two rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 134-128 win over the Lakers. Williams is averaging 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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