Brandon Ingram Out April 1 Against Kings (Rest)

In his last action, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Ingram put up 22 points and one rebound. Ingram paces his team in points per contest (21.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

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