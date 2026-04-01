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Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors

Brandon Ingram

Toronto Raptors • #3 SF

Brandon Ingram Out April 1 Against Kings (Rest)

Brandon Ingram (Rest) is out for the upcoming contest against the Kings on Wednesday, April 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Raptors are favored by 11.5 with a total of 224.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 127-116 loss to the Pistons on March 31, Ingram put up 22 points and one rebound. Ingram paces his team in points per contest (21.4), and averages 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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