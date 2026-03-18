Branden Carlson DTD For March 18 Against Nets Due To Back Injury

Carlson totaled four points, four rebounds and two assists in his last appearance, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25. Carlson is averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

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