Branden Carlson DTD For March 18 Against Nets Due To Back Injury
Branden Carlson (Back) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Nets on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday morning, the Thunder are favored by 19 with a total of 214.5.
What It Means
Carlson totaled four points, four rebounds and two assists in his last appearance, a 124-116 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 25. Carlson is averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.