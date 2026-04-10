FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Nah'Shon Hyland
Minnesota Timberwolves

Nah'Shon Hyland

Minnesota Timberwolves • #8 PG

Bones Hyland Questionable April 10 Against Rockets Due To Hip Injury

Bones Hyland (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

Hyland put up nine points, one rebound, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8. Hyland is averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nah'Shon Hyland

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News