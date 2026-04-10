Bones Hyland Questionable April 10 Against Rockets Due To Hip Injury
Bones Hyland (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Rockets are favored by 10.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Hyland put up nine points, one rebound, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8. Hyland is averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.