Bones Hyland Questionable April 10 Against Rockets Due To Hip Injury

Hyland put up nine points, one rebound, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8. Hyland is averaging 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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