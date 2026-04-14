Bones Hyland DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Hip Injury
Bones Hyland (Hip) is listed as day-to-day for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday, April 18. As of Monday evening, the Nuggets are favored by 6 with a total of 230.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8, Hyland totaled nine points, one rebound, one steal and one block. Hyland averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.