Bones Hyland DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Hip Injury

In his last action, a 132-120 loss to the Magic on April 8, Hyland totaled nine points, one rebound, one steal and one block. Hyland averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

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