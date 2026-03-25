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Bobby Portis
Milwaukee Bucks

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee Bucks • #9 FC

Bobby Portis Questionable March 25 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

Bobby Portis (Wrist) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23, Portis put up 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Portis leads his squad in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bobby Portis

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