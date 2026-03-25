Bobby Portis Questionable March 25 Against Trail Blazers Due To Wrist Injury

In his last appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23, Portis put up 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Portis leads his squad in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

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