Bobby Portis Questionable March 10 Against Suns Due To Back Injury
Bobby Portis (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Suns on Tuesday, March 10. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Suns are favored by 1.5 with a total of 218.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 8, Portis put up 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 130-91 loss to the Magic. Portis leads his squad in rebounding (6.3 per game), and averages 13.3 points and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.