Bobby Portis DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Wrist Injury

Last time out on March 23, Portis recorded 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Portis paces his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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