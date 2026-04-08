Bobby Portis DTD For April 8 Against Pistons Due To Wrist Injury
Bobby Portis (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Pistons on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Pistons are favored by 18.5 with a total of 221.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 23, Portis recorded 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 129-96 loss to the Clippers. Portis paces his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.