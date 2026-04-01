Bobby Portis DTD For April 1 Against Rockets Due To Wrist Injury

Portis totaled 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23. Portis is tops on his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

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