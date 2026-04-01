Bobby Portis DTD For April 1 Against Rockets Due To Wrist Injury
Bobby Portis (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Wednesday, April 1. As of Tuesday evening, the Rockets are favored by 17 with a total of 216.5.
What It Means
Portis totaled 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in his most recent appearance, a 129-96 loss to the Clippers on March 23. Portis is tops on his team in rebounding (6.4 per game), and averages 13.7 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.