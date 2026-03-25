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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly Questionable March 25 Against Jazz Due To Heel Injury

Bilal Coulibaly (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. As of Wednesday morning, the Jazz are favored by 4.5 with a total of 240.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Coulibaly recorded 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in a 145-113 loss to the Knicks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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