Bilal Coulibaly Questionable March 25 Against Jazz Due To Heel Injury

In his last game on March 22, Coulibaly recorded 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks in a 145-113 loss to the Knicks. Coulibaly is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

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