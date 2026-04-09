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Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly

Washington Wizards SF

Bilal Coulibaly Questionable April 9 Against Bulls Due To Heel Injury

Bilal Coulibaly (Heel) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bulls on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are favored by 6 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Coulibaly recorded 19 points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in a 129-98 loss to the Bulls. Coulibaly is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bilal Coulibaly

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