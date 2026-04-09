Bilal Coulibaly Questionable April 9 Against Bulls Due To Heel Injury

Last time out on April 7, Coulibaly recorded 19 points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks in a 129-98 loss to the Bulls. Coulibaly is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

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