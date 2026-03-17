Bilal Coulibaly Out March 17 Against Pistons Due To Heel Injury

In his last game, a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on March 16, Coulibaly totaled 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. Coulibaly is averaging 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

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