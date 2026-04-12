Bilal Coulibaly Out April 12 Against Cavaliers Due To Heel Injury

Last time out on April 10, Coulibaly posted 25 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 140-117 loss to the Heat. Coulibaly is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.