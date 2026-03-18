Bennedict Mathurin Out March 18 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury

In his last action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Mathurin totaled 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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