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Bennedict Mathurin
Los Angeles Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin

Los Angeles Clippers • #9 SG

Bennedict Mathurin Out March 18 Against Pelicans Due To Injury Management Injury

Bennedict Mathurin (Injury Management) is out for the upcoming contest against the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. As of Tuesday evening, the Pelicans are favored by 1.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16, Mathurin totaled 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bennedict Mathurin

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