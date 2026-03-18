Ben Sheppard Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury
Ben Sheppard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, March 18. As of Wednesday evening, the Trail Blazers are favored by 12.5 with a total of 231.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17, Sheppard totaled seven points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.