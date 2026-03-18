Ben Sheppard Questionable March 18 Against Trail Blazers Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 136-110 loss to the Knicks on March 17, Sheppard totaled seven points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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