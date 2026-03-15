Ben Sheppard Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury
Ben Sheppard (Ankle) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 13, Sheppard recorded five points, three rebounds and one assist in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.