Ben Sheppard Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Ankle Injury

In his last game on March 13, Sheppard recorded five points, three rebounds and one assist in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Sheppard is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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