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Ben Sheppard
Indiana Pacers

Ben Sheppard

Indiana Pacers • #26 SG

Ben Sheppard Questionable April 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Hip Injury

Ben Sheppard (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Cavaliers on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 17.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

In his last game, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3, Sheppard tallied seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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