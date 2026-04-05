Ben Sheppard Questionable April 5 Against Cavaliers Due To Hip Injury

In his last game, a 129-108 loss to the Hornets on April 3, Sheppard tallied seven points, three rebounds and two assists. Sheppard is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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