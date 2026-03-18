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Ben Saraf
Brooklyn Nets

Ben Saraf

Brooklyn Nets • #77 SG

Ben Saraf Questionable March 18 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

Ben Saraf (Foot) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Thunder on Wednesday, March 18. As of Tuesday evening, the Thunder are favored by 18 with a total of 216.5.

What It Means

Saraf totaled 15 points, four assists and four steals in his last action, a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 16. Saraf is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ben Saraf

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