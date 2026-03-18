Ben Saraf Questionable March 18 Against Thunder Due To Foot Injury

Saraf totaled 15 points, four assists and four steals in his last action, a 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 16. Saraf is averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

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