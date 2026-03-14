Baylor Scheierman DTD For March 14 Against Wizards Due To Ankle Injury

In his most recent action, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Scheierman put up 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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