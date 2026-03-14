Baylor Scheierman DTD For March 14 Against Wizards Due To Ankle Injury
Baylor Scheierman (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Saturday, March 14. As of Saturday afternoon, the Celtics are favored by 20.5 with a total of 233.5.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 104-102 loss to the Thunder on March 12, Scheierman put up 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Scheierman is averaging 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.