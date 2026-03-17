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Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat • #13 C

Bam Adebayo Questionable March 17 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury

Bam Adebayo (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Hornets are favored by 4 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Adebayo totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Adebayo leads his squad in rebounding (9.7 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bam Adebayo

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