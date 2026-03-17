Bam Adebayo Questionable March 17 Against Hornets Due To Calf Injury

Adebayo totaled 20 points, seven rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Adebayo leads his squad in rebounding (9.7 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

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