Ayo Dosunmu Questionable March 25 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury

Dosunmu tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

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