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Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu

Minnesota Timberwolves • #13 PG

Ayo Dosunmu Questionable March 25 Against Rockets Due To Calf Injury

Ayo Dosunmu (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Rockets are favored by 1.5 with a total of 221.5.

What It Means

Dosunmu tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in his last appearance, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22. Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ayo Dosunmu

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