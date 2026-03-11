Ayo Dosunmu Questionable March 11 Against Clippers Due To Thumb Injury
Ayo Dosunmu (Thumb) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. As of Wednesday evening, the Clippers are favored by 1.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
Last time out on March 10, Dosunmu posted 13 points, two rebounds and one assist in a 120-106 loss to the Lakers. Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
