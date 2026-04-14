Ayo Dosunmu DTD For Game 1 Against Nuggets Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on April 10, Dosunmu posted 15 points and four assists in a 136-132 win over the Rockets. Dosunmu averaged 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

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