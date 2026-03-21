Austin Reaves Questionable March 21 Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

Last time out on March 19, Reaves posted 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 134-126 win over the Heat. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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