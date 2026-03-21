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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves Questionable March 21 Against Magic Due To Hip Injury

Austin Reaves (Hip) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Saturday, March 21. As of Friday evening, the Lakers are favored by 2.5 with a total of 231.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Reaves posted 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 134-126 win over the Heat. Reaves is averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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