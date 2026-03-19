Austin Reaves Questionable March 19 Against Heat Due To Forearm Injury

Reaves put up 14 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one block in his last game, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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