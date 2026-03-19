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Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves

Los Angeles Lakers • #15 SG

Austin Reaves Questionable March 19 Against Heat Due To Forearm Injury

Austin Reaves (Forearm) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Heat on Thursday, March 19. As of Thursday afternoon, the Heat are favored by 5 with a total of 241.5.

What It Means

Reaves put up 14 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one block in his last game, a 124-116 win over the Rockets on March 18. Reaves is averaging 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Austin Reaves

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