FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson DTD For March 8 Against Heat Due To Ankle Injury

Ausar Thompson (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 8. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 1.5 with a total of 226.5.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Thompson totaled one block. Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ausar Thompson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News