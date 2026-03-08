Ausar Thompson DTD For March 8 Against Heat Due To Ankle Injury
Ausar Thompson (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Heat on Sunday, March 8. As of Saturday evening, the Pistons are favored by 1.5 with a total of 226.5.
What It Means
In his last action, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Thompson totaled one block. Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.