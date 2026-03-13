Ausar Thompson DTD For March 13 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury
Ausar Thompson (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 15.5 with a total of 232.5.
What It Means
Thompson had one block in his most recent appearance, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5. Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.