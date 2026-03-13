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Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson

Detroit Pistons • #9 SF

Ausar Thompson DTD For March 13 Against Grizzlies Due To Ankle Injury

Ausar Thompson (Ankle) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Friday, March 13. As of Friday morning, the Pistons are favored by 15.5 with a total of 232.5.

What It Means

Thompson had one block in his most recent appearance, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5. Thompson is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ausar Thompson

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