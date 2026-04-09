Anthony Gill Questionable April 9 Against Bulls Due To Lumbar Injury

Last time out on April 7, Gill posted eight points, one rebound, one steal and one block in a 129-98 loss to the Bulls. Gill is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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