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Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill

Washington Wizards • #16 PF

Anthony Gill Questionable April 9 Against Bulls Due To Lumbar Injury

Anthony Gill (Lumbar) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Bulls on Thursday, April 9. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are favored by 6 with a total of 247.5.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Gill posted eight points, one rebound, one steal and one block in a 129-98 loss to the Bulls. Gill is averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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