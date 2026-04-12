Anthony Gill Questionable April 12 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury
Anthony Gill (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Cavaliers on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Cavaliers are favored by 10.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
Last time out on April 10, Gill put up 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 140-117 loss to the Heat. Gill is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.