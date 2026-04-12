Anthony Gill Questionable April 12 Against Cavaliers Due To Back Injury

Last time out on April 10, Gill put up 10 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 140-117 loss to the Heat. Gill is averaging 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

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