Anthony Edwards Questionable March 15 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 13, Edwards put up 42 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 127-117 win over the Warriors. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (29.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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