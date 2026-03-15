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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards Questionable March 15 Against Thunder Due To Knee Injury

Anthony Edwards (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Thunder on Sunday, March 15. As of Saturday evening, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 with a total of 225.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Edwards put up 42 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in a 127-117 win over the Warriors. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (29.7), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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