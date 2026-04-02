Anthony Edwards Questionable April 2 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Pistons on Thursday, April 2. As of Thursday morning, the Pistons are favored by 3.5 with a total of 225.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 30, Edwards recorded 17 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 124-94 win over the Mavericks. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.