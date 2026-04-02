Anthony Edwards Questionable April 2 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on March 30, Edwards recorded 17 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 124-94 win over the Mavericks. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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