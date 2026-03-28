Anthony Edwards Out March 28 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury

Edwards put up 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15. Edwards leads his squad in points per contest (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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