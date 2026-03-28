Anthony Edwards Out March 28 Against Pistons Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pistons on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 2 with a total of 222.5.
What It Means
Edwards put up 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in his most recent game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15. Edwards leads his squad in points per contest (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.