Anthony Edwards Out March 25 Against Rockets Due To Knee Injury

In his last appearance, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, Edwards totaled 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Edwards paces his team in points per contest (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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