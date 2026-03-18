Anthony Edwards Out March 18 Against Jazz Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. As of Tuesday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 13 with a total of 234.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, Edwards put up 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.