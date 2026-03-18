Anthony Edwards Out March 18 Against Jazz Due To Knee Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, Edwards put up 19 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Edwards is tops on his team in points per contest (29.5), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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