Anthony Edwards Out April 3 Against 76ers Due To Knee Injury

Last time out on March 30, Edwards posted 17 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 124-94 win over the Mavericks. Edwards is tops on his team in points per game (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

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