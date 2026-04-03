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Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves • #5 SG

Anthony Edwards Out April 3 Against 76ers Due To Knee Injury

Anthony Edwards (Knee) is out for the upcoming contest against the 76ers on Friday, April 3. As of Thursday evening, the 76ers are favored by 2 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Edwards posted 17 points, two rebounds and four assists in a 124-94 win over the Mavericks. Edwards is tops on his team in points per game (29.3), and averages 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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