Anthony Edwards Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is out for the upcoming game against the Pelicans on Sunday, April 12. As of Saturday evening, the Timberwolves are favored by 6.5 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Edwards totaled 22 points, two rebounds and three assists. Edwards paces his team in points per game (28.8), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.