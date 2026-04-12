Anthony Edwards Out April 12 Against Pelicans Due To Knee Injury

In his last game, a 136-132 win over the Rockets on April 10, Edwards totaled 22 points, two rebounds and three assists. Edwards paces his team in points per game (28.8), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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