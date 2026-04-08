Anthony Edwards DTD For April 8 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury
Anthony Edwards (Knee) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Wednesday, April 8. As of Wednesday morning, the Magic are favored by 6 with a total of 228.5.
What It Means
In his last game on April 3, Edwards recorded eight points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a 115-103 loss to the 76ers. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (28.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.