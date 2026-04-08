Anthony Edwards DTD For April 8 Against Magic Due To Knee Injury

In his last game on April 3, Edwards recorded eight points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a 115-103 loss to the 76ers. Edwards paces his squad in points per contest (28.9), and averages 5.0 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

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