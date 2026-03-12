FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Anthony Black Out March 12 Against Wizards Due To Back Injury

Anthony Black (Back) is out for the upcoming game against the Wizards on Thursday, March 12. As of Thursday afternoon, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Black put up one rebound and one steal in his last appearance, a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves on March 7. Black is averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

