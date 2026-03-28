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Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls

Anfernee Simons

Chicago Bulls • #22 SG

Anfernee Simons Out March 28 Against Grizzlies Due To Wrist Injury

Anfernee Simons (Wrist) is out for the upcoming game against the Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. As of Friday evening, the Bulls are favored by 3 with a total of 245.5.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 21, Simons posted four points and two rebounds in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Anfernee Simons

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