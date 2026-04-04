Anfernee Simons DTD For April 5 Against Suns Due To Wrist Injury
Anfernee Simons (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Suns on Sunday, April 5. As of Saturday morning, the Suns are favored by 10 with a total of 235.5.
What It Means
In his last game on Feb. 21, Simons recorded four points and two rebounds in a 126-110 loss to the Pistons. Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.