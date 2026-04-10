Anfernee Simons DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Wrist Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 21, Simons tallied four points and two rebounds. Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

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