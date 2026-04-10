Anfernee Simons DTD For April 10 Against Magic Due To Wrist Injury
Anfernee Simons (Wrist) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming contest against the Magic on Friday, April 10. As of Friday morning, the Magic are favored by 14.5 with a total of 242.5.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 126-110 loss to the Pistons on Feb. 21, Simons tallied four points and two rebounds. Simons is averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.