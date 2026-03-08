Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Neck Injury
Andrew Nembhard (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 236.5.
What It Means
In his last game on March 6, Nembhard posted 17 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
