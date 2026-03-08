FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 8 Against Trail Blazers Due To Neck Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Neck) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 8. As of Sunday morning, the Trail Blazers are favored by 8.5 with a total of 236.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 6, Nembhard posted 17 points, two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in a 128-117 loss to the Lakers. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Nembhard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News