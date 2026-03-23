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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Calf Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against the Magic on Monday, March 23. As of Sunday evening, the Magic are favored by 13 with a total of 233.5.

What It Means

Nembhard put up 25 points, one rebound, seven assists and one steal in his last action, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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