Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 23 Against Magic Due To Calf Injury

Nembhard put up 25 points, one rebound, seven assists and one steal in his last action, a 134-119 loss to the Spurs on March 21. Nembhard is tops on his squad in assists with 7.2 per game, and averages 17.2 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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