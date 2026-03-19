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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 21 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Spurs on Saturday, March 21.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13, Nembhard totaled eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Nembhard leads his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Nembhard

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