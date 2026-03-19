Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 21 Against Spurs Due To Calf Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on March 13, Nembhard totaled eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Nembhard leads his team in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.