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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Calf Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Calf) is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Bucks on Sunday, March 15. As of Sunday morning, the Bucks are favored by 7.5 with a total of 228.5.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Nembhard posted eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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