Andrew Nembhard Questionable March 15 Against Bucks Due To Calf Injury

In his last game on March 13, Nembhard posted eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 101-92 loss to the Knicks. Nembhard paces his squad in assists with 7.3 per game, and averages 17.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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