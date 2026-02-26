FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard Questionable Feb. 26 Against Hornets Due To Back Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Back) is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are favored by 12.5 with a total of 229.5.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24, Nembhard put up 23 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal. Nembhard paces his team in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Andrew Nembhard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News