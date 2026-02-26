Andrew Nembhard Questionable Feb. 26 Against Hornets Due To Back Injury

In his most recent appearance, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24, Nembhard put up 23 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal. Nembhard paces his team in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.