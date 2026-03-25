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Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Indiana Pacers • #2 PG

Andrew Nembhard DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Calf Injury

Andrew Nembhard (Calf) is listed as day-to-day for the upcoming matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday, March 25. As of Tuesday evening, the Lakers are favored by 11.5 with a total of 238.5.

What It Means

Nembhard tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists in his most recent game, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23. Nembhard paces his team in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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