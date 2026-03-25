Andrew Nembhard DTD For March 25 Against Lakers Due To Calf Injury

Nembhard tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and 14 assists in his most recent game, a 128-126 win over the Magic on March 23. Nembhard paces his team in assists with 7.4 per game, and averages 17.1 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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